AJ Styles called out for dream match in surprising promotion

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has been called out for a potential dream match in a surprising promotion. The veteran competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year but was eliminated by Logan Paul.

TNA star Mike Santana recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and noted that the Phenomenal One was the face of TNA. Santana said he would love to learn from Styles in the ring and added that he wanted the dream match to take place in a TNA ring. He followed up with a message today on Instagram and tagged both companies in his post.

"The Standard vs The Face. @tnawrestling @wwe," he wrote.

Styles defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio on the February 17 edition of RAW. Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker attempted to attack Styles after the match but caught Mysterio with a Spear instead. Styles missed a few months of action with an injury before his return earlier this month at Royal Rumble 2025.

Backstage update on WWE's plans for AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41

The road to WrestleMania 41 is underway, and AJ Styles will most likely be part of the company's biggest show of the year.

Styles was involved in a personal rivalry with LA Knight last year and was defeated by The Megastar at WrestleMania XL. The veteran has had issues with Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes shared an update about the company's plans for Styles at The Show of Shows. The wrestling insider noted that they had not heard anything about him facing Logan Paul or Bron Breakker. WrestleVotes added that they had only heard about him potentially facing Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania.

"The only thing that we've reported was there have been discussions about Finn Balor. I haven't heard a thing about Logan Paul or Bron Breaker. (...) But no, AJ Styles and Logan Paul's not something I've heard." [From 10:54 onwards]

AJ Styles had a remarkable career in TNA Wrestling before signing with WWE in 2016. Only time will tell if the 47-year-old will accept Santana's challenge and make a surprise return to TNA down the line.

