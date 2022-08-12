"He's got a punchable face" - AJ Styles names former WWE Champion as the best heel in the company

Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles names two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz as the best heel in the company.

AJ Styles signed with WWE in 2016 and made his debut at Royal Rumble. The Miz began working with WWE in the mid-2000s and climbed his way to the top when he defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship in 2010. The A-Lister has held the Intercontinental Championship eight times and won various tag team championships in his career.

Speaking to ITR, Styles named The Miz as the best heel in the company and stated that he has a punchable face.

"Not my opinion as far as who I think The Miz is. I think he's the best heel in the business. He's unbelievable, he's got a punchable face like there is just something about him that people want to see him get beat up. Man, he's so good at what he does and I can't say enough good things about him... I enjoy working with The Miz. So anytime I get the opportunity, I jump at it," he said. (From 19:45 to 20:17)

The two superstars have faced each other on numerous occasions. It would be interesting to see if Styles and Miz have a long feud down the line.

AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualification match on WWE RAW

AJ Styles often faces the top names in the company at WrestleMania. This year, Styles faced Edge at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he was unable to win as Damian Priest helped the Hall of Famer clinch the victory.

Edge and Priest began feuding with AJ Styles and Finn Balor over the coming weeks. Styles and Balor were unable to defeat the group, and the latter ended up joining the stable. The Phenomenal One then entered a rivalry with The Miz, who aligned with Ciampa.

Styles attacked Ciampa during The Miz's match with Logan Paul at SummerSlam. Last Monday, The Phenomenal One battled The A-Lister in a No Disqualification Match, and Styles emerged victorious. However, he was interrupted by a returning Dexter Lumis, who was spotted at ringside. Time will tell what the future holds for Styles after this development.

Do you think Styles will feud with Dexter Lumis? Sound off in the comment section.

Edited by Colin Tessier