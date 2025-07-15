AJ Styles has been challenged by the "greatest TNA Champion of all time"

AJ Styles has been issued a challenge by the self-proclaimed "greatest TNA Champion of all time." Styles, who made his name in TNA, won the company's World Heavyweight Championship twice, with his last win coming back in 2013.

But it looks like the current TNA World Champion wants a piece of The Phenomenal One. Trick Williams, who won the title at NXT Battleground in May, has expressed his desire to face Styles.

During an interview with PWInsider, Williams revealed he was unhappy with the fans chanting Styles's name at NXT's Great American Bash Premium Live Event during a contract signing after he claimed he was the greatest TNA World Champion. True to his persona, he laid out a challenge to Styles.

"I want AJ Styles. I told Atlanta that I’m the greatest TNA Champion of all time, and the audacity of that crowd to turn and say ‘AJ Styles’? Completely disrespectful. There’s only one way to get to the bottom of this. Gimme AJ Styles. Let me prove myself. Let me show everybody how legit Trick Williams is. That’s the one I want. Trick Williams versus AJ Styles," he said [H/T PWInsider]

Williams won the title after he defeated Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground. He is now set to defend his title Triple Threat match against Hendry and Mike Santana at TNA's Slammiversary on July 20.

Styles won his last TNA World Heavyweight Title at the 2013 Bound For Glory PPV, beating Bully Ray. Styles left TNA in 2013, and after spending time in Ring of Honor and NJPW, he signed with WWE in 2016.

AJ Styles is eyeing the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

While a possible match with Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship is an enticing prospect, Styles is focused on winning the Intercontinental Title at the moment.

He was scheduled to compete against the reigning champion, Dominik Mysterio, at Night of Champions, before an injury led to the match being canceled. Since then, Styles has been waiting for Dominik to get healthy so that they can have their match.

On the latest edition of RAW, GM Adam Pearce told Dominik that he will be reevaluated next week, and if he is medically cleared, a match with The Phenomenal One for the Intercontinental Title will be made official for SummerSlam.

It remains to be seen whether the match will be confirmed next week on the Monday Night Show.

