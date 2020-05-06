AJ Styles praises Drew McIntyre

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has claimed that Drew McIntyre is the biggest threat for anyone pursuing the WWE Title. The Phenomenal One booked his place in the Money in the Bank ladder match after winning the Last Chance Gauntlet Match in the latest episode of RAW.

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, AJ Styles was asked who he would prefer to face for the WWE Championship if he won the Money in the Bank contract. AJ Styles stated that while he doesn’t have a preference, he thinks McIntyre would be the most difficult Superstar to deal with at this point.

“Well, I don’t have a preference. I think these guys are both these guys are super athletic and super on-fire when it comes to the WWE ring. They have what it takes to get the job done, there is no doubt about that.

“One who is the champion and one who has been the champion. [But] I mean Drew McIntyre is on a different level right now and I wish I could tell you that all the experience that I have is going to take the advantage of this guy and he won’t know what to do but truth of the matter is, Drew McIntyre has been doing this for quite a while and has been through a lot of different experiences himself.

“I think he is the biggest threat to anyone who wants to go after the WWE Championship.”

AJ Styles doesn't like Drew McIntyre

However, AJ Styles also added that he doesn’t like the Scottish Psychopath and would be happy if he injured his ankle tomorrow.

“I don’t like him. I respect him, there is some respect there for what he does in the ring [but] I don’t necessarily like the guy. If he broke his ankle tomorrow, I would be a happy camper.”