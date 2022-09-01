AJ Styles claims that he is "happy" to avoid facing a top WWE Superstar and current champion in a potential match

AJ Styles has admitted that he would rather avoid sharing the ring with Gunther and Sheamus at the same time.

According to Styles, Gunther vs. Sheamus is going to be a hard-hitting bout, as he advised fans not to miss the match this Saturday at Clash at the Castle.

During the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Phenomenal One was asked whether he wished to be a part of the upcoming Intercontinental Championship bout between the Ring General and the Celtic Warrior or if he is happy to just be a spectator, to which Styles replied:

"Yeah, I'm definitely happy to watch this one. They're gonna beat the cr*p out of each other, we all know it. These are two guys who just, yeah, slobberknocker comes to mind when you think of these two guys in the ring together. It's gonna be hard-hitting and something you don't want to miss." [From 26:03 to 26:20]

AJ Styles further teased the idea of him facing Gunther down the road

The Phenomenal One further teased the idea of him possibly facing Gunther in a singles match at some point down the road.

Speaking during the same episode of The Bump, Styles claimed that a dream match between himself and the reigning Intercontinental Champion will happen.

The former WWE Champion also noted that he would avoid being hit by a massive chop from Gunther.

"Sure, it's gonna happen, down the line, it definitely will happen. I think one of the things I'm gonna stay away from is, if I can, is that massive chop coming across my chest. It's happened a lot, it's part of wrestling. But, man, that can't feel good," AJ Styles said.

Styles will be absent from WWE's upcoming Clash at the Castle event, which will take place in Cardiff, Wales.

The card will feature other marquee matches, including a title defense from Roman Reigns, who will face Drew McIntyre.

