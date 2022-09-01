"It's gonna happen" - Former WWE Champion teases a dream match against Gunther

AJ Styles has teased a dream match between himself and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle event, the Austrian star will defend his title against Sheamus in what promises to be a hard-hitting clash between the two men.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Styles claimed that a match between him and Gunther would happen down the line. The Phenomenal One will also look to avoid the massive chop, the IC Champion's signature move.

"Sure, it's gonna happen, down the line, it definitely will happen. I think one of the things I'm gonna stay away from is, if I can, is that massive chop coming across my chest. It's happened a lot, it's part of wrestling. But, man, that can't feel good," said Styles. [From 26:27 to 26:43]

AJ Styles also gave his take on WWE star Theory

During the same edition of The Bump, AJ Styles also spoke about Theory. The two men have shared the ring in recent times.

According to Styles, the former United States Champion has a bright future ahead of himself, who he thinks will be one of the greatest superstars of all time.

The Phenomenal One also praised Theory's athletic abilities but also thinks he is a little immature.

"Listen, he's young... maybe he's having too much fun. He's super athletic. We all know he'll be one of the greatest, I mean this guy's got all the talent in the world. But I guess maturity, that's hindering him right now. We'll see what happens in the future," Styles said.

Styles is currently competing on the red brand and has teamed up with Bobby Lashley in recent weeks. The two faced Theory in a Triple Threat Match at recent live events.

The former WWE Champion won't be a part of the upcoming Clash at the Castle show in the UK, and it remains to be seen what plans Triple H and his creative team have in store for the veteran.

