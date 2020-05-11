Does Styles have a point? Did he really win Money in the Bank?

AJ Styles had a guaranteed opportunity at a WWE Championship match literally slip through his fingers Sunday night. Styles was involved in the finish of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match that saw him and Baron Corbin playing tug of war over the briefcase on top of the ladder.

Elias, who's been feuding with Corbin, then made a surprise appearance and bashed The King with his guitar. Corbin fell to the floor and the briefcase, for a brief moment anyway, was in possession of the Phenomenal One before he dropped it into the waiting arms of Otis - who was declared the official winner.

AJ Styles calls it a travesty that Otis won Money in the Bank

In an objectively funny tweet, Styles has now commented on the finish of the match, saying he was cheated out of a victory.

No one has heard from @WWEAleister or @reymysterio, @BaronCorbinWWE is running from the law, @WWEDanielBryan is still rearranging furniture in the office, and I was CHEATED out of #MITB by @otiswwe! A travesty! #WWERaw — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 11, 2020

Also in that tweet, Styles was alluding to earlier on in the match when Baron Corbin seemed to throw both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof of the WWE Headquarters. An act that, in any other situation, would indeed merit handcuffs and some pretty serious charges.

Baron Corbin caused a double murder by throwing Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black of the HQ roof pic.twitter.com/MlBZoXrhQ9 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) May 11, 2020

Needless to say, there are a number of questions that need to be answered from a storyline standpoint. How did Mysterio and Black survive being tossed from the roof? Why did Corbin try to stop Asuka from grabbing her briefcase? Why didn't Dana Brooke know the rules of the match beforehand? Does Styles have an argument? Is he the rightful winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase?

Hopefully, we'll get some answers starting tonight on Monday Night RAW. Styles is expected to be there, as is Becky Lynch. The RAW Women's Champions is scheduled for a face to face exchange with the Women's Money in the Bank winner Asuka. It all gets started tonight at 8 pm EST.