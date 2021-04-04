Former WWE Champion congratulates Will Ospreay on winning IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles has taken to Twitter to congratulate Will Ospreay on capturing his first IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

At New Japan's Sakura Genesis event, the Brit stunned reigning world champion Kota Ibushi, relieving him of his title mere days after the Japanese star unveiled the new world title.

AJ Styles has sent a message to the young champion, congratulating him on his success. The Phenomenal One went as far as to say it was like "looking in the mirror." Here's what AJ Styles had to say to new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay:

"It’s (it) was like I was looking into the mirror. Congratulations to the New IWGP Champion."

It’s was like I was looking into the mirror. Congratulations to the New IWGP Champion. https://t.co/aMdFjfEaxw — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) April 4, 2021

In the post, Styles also included an image from a Revolution Pro Wrestling event from summer 2015, showing himself and Ospreay standing across the ring from each other. Styles defeated Ospreay after hitting a Styles Clash from the middle rope.

Despite being a newly-crowned world champion, it didn't take long for Will Ospreay to reply to his former foe Styles:

"Lightning struck twice. Thanks for everything."

After his victory, Ospreay called out former champion Kazuchika Okada, to avenge his loss from Wrestle Kingdom 15. But Okada would be upstaged by Shingo Takagi, whom Opsreay would eventually grant a title shot.

Advertisement

Will Ospreay's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship belt was recently unveiled

It was only five days ago that NJPW revealed their brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship belt. Kota Ibushi, who held both the IWGP World and Intercontinental Championships, requested to unify both belts into one.

Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito on Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 15 to claim both titles, before defending them against Switchblade Jay White on Night Two.

Reaction to the belt's new design has been mixed. While many fans have lauded its new appearance, others have been much more critical, given how iconic the image of the previous IWGP World title has become in recent years.

Advertisement

Best In The World. pic.twitter.com/lktU9SZb1l — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 4, 2021

What do you think of the world title's design? And do you think Will Ospreay will make a good world champion? Let us know in the comments below.