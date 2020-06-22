AJ Styles delves into behind the scenes stories about the Boneyard Match

The Undertaker needed stitches that night and many more stories have been unravelled.

AJ Styles will be remembered as The Undertaker's final oppoenent.

The Boneyard Match

AJ Styles will be remembered as The Undertaker's final opponent in the WWE. The Phenomenal One took to Twitter yesterday to share an emotional message with the WWE Universe after The Deadman announced his retirement. As you may know, Styles and Taker went to battle at WrestleMania in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match. The Undertaker walked away with the win on that day and has since, announced his retirement on the Last Ride docuseries.

AJ Styles on the Boneyard Match

The Phenomenal, AJ Styles was in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier. During the interview, Styles spoke about the Boneyard Match, its reception and shared some behind the scenes stories.

AJ Styles spoke about the time The Undertaker busted his arm open and the fact that the recording went on for almost eight and a half hours.

There were definitely some crazy moments. Undertaker had to get stitches after he busted his arm open. That just added to the match, to be honest with you. Just being there and doing that particular match was awesome. And I don’t know if everyone knows how long it actually took. We started around eight o’clock, and we didn’t get finished ‘til about 4:30 in the morning. It was basically a movie, so we needed to get cameras in the right spot and walk through some stuff that was going to happen. I have a lot more respect for actors after working on those fight scenes.

Every cinematic match that the WWE has played out has its stories, but this one is undoubtedly special as it marked the end of the thirty-year long career of The Undertaker in the WWE.

Even though AJ Styles was buried at WrestleMania 36, he returned just in time for Money In The Bank. At the event, it seemed like he was still traumatised by the event that took place a month ago.

Since then, AJ Styles has captured the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. He defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament on SmackDown last week.

The Phenomenal One is set to defend his Championship against Drew Gulak this week on SmackDown.