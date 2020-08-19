AJ Styles describes what his chemistry with John Cena is like

On this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, AJ Styles was in conversation with Kayla Braxton and the rest of The Bump crew in the lead-up to his Intercontinental Championship match against Jeff Hardy on SmackDown.

During the interview, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion also discussed his 2016 SummerSlam classic against John Cena and briefly spoke about his 2017 Royal Rumble match against the latter too.

AJ Styles on his chemistry with John Cena

While speaking on The Bump, AJ Styles revealed what his initial reaction was when he found out that he was going to be facing John Cena at WWE's second-biggest annual event, SummerSlam.

The Phenomenal One said that he was super excited about it and knew that a match against the multi-time WWE World Champion was always going to be special. Styles further added that he and Cena are two different performers but always had amazing chemistry with one another in the ring.

"Super excited about it. I knew that it was going to be special, no doubt about that. Him and I just had a chemistry and I've said this over and over again, I mean we're totally two different performers in every way but him and I just gel so well together. I knew this was going to be a fun match and it was literally, as I'm warming up smiling the whole time because I knew it was gonna be great."

AJ Styles further spoke about his Royal Rumble clash against John Cena, which took place 6-7 months later. The former WWE Champion labeled his chemistry with Cena as "unbelievable" and also gave a little insight on his 2017 clash against the latter.

"Like I said, the chemistry that we have is unbelievable. So what you don't know about that match at the Royal Rumble it's because that one with the SummerSlam is just totally different because we never went outside the ring in the Royal Rumble match. We never went on to the floor which is different that most matches you know. So I'm really proud of that, a lot of things to be proud of about these matches and that was one of them."

Advertisement

This weekend, AJ Styles will be revisiting one of his old rivalries with Jeff Hardy, as The Phenomenal One gets set for an IC Title match against the latter. Given the amount of talent both of these performers possess, we can expect a cracking contest inside the ring on the Blue brand.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.