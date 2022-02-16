AJ Styles "desperately" wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer

AJ Styles has expressed that he "desperately" wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Edge returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Rated-R Superstar had retired nine years before due to accumulated neck injuries. Fans and fellow wrestlers welcomed him back with enthusiasm, having thought they'd never see him wrestle again.

The 11-time world champion would go on to feud with Randy Orton after his return. In 2021, he won the Men's Royal Rumble match and battled Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently expressed his desire to wrestle Edge in an interview with Ariel Helwwani. The Phenomenal One heaped praise on the WWE legend, but also acknowledged that the timeframe for the match is limited given the age of both superstars:

"The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Though the possibility of Edge vs. Styles has been heavily speculated in recent weeks, WWE has given no indication that the match will happen anytime soon.

AJ Styles has a Royal Rumble moment of his own

One thing both Styles and Edge have in common is that they've both shocked the world at the Royal Rumble.

Edge's 2020 return is certainly notable given his absence, but AJ is no stranger to turning heads at the annual event. The Phenomenal One famously made his debut during the 2016 Men's Rumble match to the bewilderment of Roman Reigns.

Styles was, of course, a world-famous wrestler before arriving in WWE. He was notable for his long tenure in TNA (IMPACT) and his inspired work as the leader of Bullet Club in NJPW.

All this contributed to the crowd's elation when he showed up at the Rumble. The fan reaction was so loud that it arguably wouldn't be topped until Edge himself returned four years later.

