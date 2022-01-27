"We're getting close" – AJ Styles comments on dream match with WWE Hall of Famer

AJ Styles is all game for a high-profile singles matchup against Edge.

Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, five years after Edge announced his retirement from active competition. However, in 2020, Styles and Edge came face-to-face at the Royal Rumble. Edge was making his return after nine long years. However, the two men have never squared off in singles competition since then.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Styles pushed for a match with Edge. He recalled the 2020 encounter where Edge separated his shoulder with a Spear. Styles mentioned that the WWE Universe is getting closer to the dream clash:

"The last time Edge and I were in the ring together, he separated my shoulder with a spear, which is the way it should have been. We need to get back in the ring with a one-on-one match and get this thing over with. I want this match. He wants this match. When is it going to happen? We’re getting close."

You can catch the full episode of The Bump here:

AJ Styles wants to win the Royal Rumble match this year

AJ Styles will be in his fourth Royal Rumble match this year. The Phenomenal One announced his participation on Twitter a few weeks ago. Styles is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE but has never won the Royal Rumble.

During the interview, Styles revealed that he will be looking to add the Royal Rumble win to his long list of achievements in the WWE. The Royal Rumble will emanate from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI on January 29.

Would you like to see Edge and AJ Styles take to the ring in a dream matchup? Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comments below.

