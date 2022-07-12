AJ Styles & Ezekiel vs. Ciampa & The Miz ended unusually due to "secret" WWE rule

The tag team match on WWE RAW between the teams of AJ Styles & Ezekiel and Ciampa & The Miz ended early because of a secret rule where superstars can't make a save for the second time in a match.

On this week's WWE RAW, The Miz teamed up with Ciampa to face the team of Styles and Ezekiel. The latter two won the match after Ciampa, who was not the legal man, interfered and attacked Styles, causing a disqualification.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that WWE has a secret rule where only one save can be made by a team during a match. The team will be disqualified if a second save is made by the illegal man.

Co-host of the show Bryan Alvarez also touched upon another secret rule that not many fans know about, which the commentators alluded to during the show.

“The announcers explained it as the illegal man attacked the legal man and technically the other secret rule in tag matches is if you are the illegal man you can’t touch the legal man. But the hidden part of the hidden rule is you can break up a pin," said Alvarez. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

What could be in store for the ongoing feud between AJ Styles and The Miz on WWE RAW?

Styles has been in a feud with The Miz over the last month and the two former world champions have faced each other a few times on the red brand. The feud between the two is likely to be a short one as the latter could be in a feud with a newly-signed Superstar.

The Miz, on this week's RAW, admonished his former tag team partner Logan Paul for not teaming up with him again. Paul, who recently signed a deal with WWE, is set to return to the company and feature on next week's RAW.

His return could indicate that the company has plans to put The Miz and Logan Paul in a singles match for this month's SummerSlam show. It will be interesting to see how the YouTube star performs this time around after receiving rave reviews for his performance at WrestleMania earlier this year.

