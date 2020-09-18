SmackDown has had a set of few solid episodes consecutively and WWE will hope to keep the momentum alive. On social media, WWE announced a major match for SmackDown and an important segment.

The match will feature the former face of SmackDown AJ Styles take on a fellow-top heel in Sami Zayn. The two former Intercontinental Champions have been involved in a feud with Jeff Hardy ever since the latter won the title from AJ Styles on the SmackDown before SummerSlam.

Last week, AJ Styles faced Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental title but Sami Zayn ruined it and caused a disqualification. In all likeliness, something similar could happen. Either way, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn's match on SmackDown will likely serve to set-up a triple threat match for the Intercontinental title at Clash of Champions 2020.

As for the segment, Alexa Bliss will be hosting Nikki Cross in A Moment of Bliss'. It's been a long time coming and it will likely be the most interesting segment on SmackDown. For one, Alexa Bliss has been going through a character transformation, seemingly on the lines of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. As a result, her friendship with Nikki Cross in the storyline has been falling apart despite their 'reconciliation' a week before.

Nikki Cross is also the new #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship and will face Bayley at Clash of Champions 2020.

How SmackDown is lining up

SmackDown could have another stacked episode, though only two matches and a segment have been announced. It was revealed earlier that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team up with his cousin Jey Uso to take on King Corbin and Sheamus in a Samoan Street Fight.

The Moment of Bliss segment should be an interesting one, as Bray Wyat has been teasing a big change in the Firefly Fun House. With the 'Wobbly Walrus' introduced as the newest character, adding Alexa Bliss and aligning with her would likely be beneficial to both superstars' careers in the long run.