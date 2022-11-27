AJ Styles finally breaks unlucky 3-year-record at Survivor Series 2022

Survivor Series 2022 was a good night for AJ Styles and The O.C. With Rhea Ripley having been occupied with WarGames, the numbers game didn't turn out to be as big an issue for them. AJ Styles would pick up the win over Finn Balor, getting his redemption. However, the win was a big deal for one major reason.

Many fans haven't noticed this, but AJ Styles hasn't had a very good record in pay-per-views/premium live events (PLE), especially when it comes to singles matches. Would you believe us if we told you that Styles didn't win one singles PLE match during the entirety of the Thunderdome/pandemic era?

It goes back further. Because Styles' win at Survivor Series 2022 marked his first singles win on a premium live event since Crown Jewel 2019 - over three years ago:

On that occasion, Styles was the United States Champion and he successfully defended the title against Humberto Carrillo. It's interesting to see that for over half of Styles' WWE career now, he has been away from the world championship picture.

However, given that he took only five years to achieve Grand Slam Champion status, Styles has already established himself as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

