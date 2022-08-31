"He's got momentum on his side" - AJ Styles finally gives his prediction for Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense against former WWE Champion

AJ Styles has provided his prediction for Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

On the back of a successful win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022, The Tribal Chief will defend his title at the upcoming Cardiff show.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Styles claimed that McIntyre has the momentum on his side heading into Clash at the Castle and seemingly backed the former WWE Champion to dethrone Reigns.

"Well obviously you guys have bragged on Roman Reigns, he bragged on himself. But Drew is something special man, it's his time, I really believe that. In the pandemic, he was champ, this is in front of people. I mean, is it his hometown? Not exactly but I'm sure they'll be there. I think he's got momentum on his side, I really do," said Styles. [From live show at the time of writing]

Roman Reigns recently commented on the possibility of him facing The Rock

Ever since Roman Reigns turned heel and cemented his place as WWE's top star, rumors regarding a match between him and The Rock have circulated online on a regular basis.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stated that his cousin is busy with his projects.

"Update is Dwayne [Johnson] is dropping it with his own projects," Reigns said. "It's got to be pretty good, it's got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clammer, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking."

He further referenced the Young Rock episode, which previously teased the idea of a dream showdown between Reigns and Rock. Reigns added:

"It's [a match] something that he definitely played into within 'Young Rock,' which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic. A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke."

If Reigns gets past The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle, it would be interesting to see who Reigns' next title challenger will be.

