AJ Styles finds unlikely ally in former AEW champion; gets closer to major title shot

AJ Styles found an unlikely ally in a former AEW champion on WWE RAW. He now moves one step closer to a major title shot.

Penta has been having issues with The Judgment Day in recent weeks. He challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship last week at Backlash. However, El Grande Americano interfered in the match, costing him the title opportunity. Therefore, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was looking to get revenge against Judgment Day tonight.

Tonight on WWE RAW, AJ Styles competed against Finn Balor in a singles match. During the bout, Judgment Day tried to get involved, but The Phenomenal One fended them off. Toward the end of the match, Penta emerged from the crowd and took Carlito and JD McDonagh out of the equation. This distracted Balor, thereby allowing Styles the opportunity to hit the Phenomenal Forearm and secure the victory.

Last week on RAW, Styles told Dominik Mysterio that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship. As a result, Dominik asked Finn Balor to take care of his former friend, and the latter agreed to do so. Now that Balor has been unsuccessful in defeating Styles, the latter is now one step closer to securing the Intercontinental Title.

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio will grant a future title shot to AJ Styles after tonight's big win.

