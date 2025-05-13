  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • AJ Styles finds unlikely ally in former AEW champion; gets closer to major title shot

AJ Styles finds unlikely ally in former AEW champion; gets closer to major title shot

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 13, 2025 02:45 GMT
AJ Styles
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

AJ Styles found an unlikely ally in a former AEW champion on WWE RAW. He now moves one step closer to a major title shot.

Ad

Penta has been having issues with The Judgment Day in recent weeks. He challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship last week at Backlash. However, El Grande Americano interfered in the match, costing him the title opportunity. Therefore, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was looking to get revenge against Judgment Day tonight.

Tonight on WWE RAW, AJ Styles competed against Finn Balor in a singles match. During the bout, Judgment Day tried to get involved, but The Phenomenal One fended them off. Toward the end of the match, Penta emerged from the crowd and took Carlito and JD McDonagh out of the equation. This distracted Balor, thereby allowing Styles the opportunity to hit the Phenomenal Forearm and secure the victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last week on RAW, Styles told Dominik Mysterio that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship. As a result, Dominik asked Finn Balor to take care of his former friend, and the latter agreed to do so. Now that Balor has been unsuccessful in defeating Styles, the latter is now one step closer to securing the Intercontinental Title.

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio will grant a future title shot to AJ Styles after tonight's big win.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications