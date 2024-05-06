AJ Styles fired major shot at Cody Rhodes with gear for WWE Backlash

AJ Styles challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Backlash France. The Phenomenal One entered the squared circle in custom-made wrestling gear with a special meaning.

The two veteran performers fought for the prestigious title in the main event of the show. After trading blows for nearly 25 minutes, both Rhodes and Styles looked to hit their respective finishers. It was, however, The American Nightmare who flattened his opponent with the Cody Cutter, followed by the Cross Rhodes to retain his title.

AJ Styles had a custom wrestling gear made for his match against Cody Rhodes. The 46-year-old's gear at the premium live event replicated what he was wearing the night he defeated Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, to defend his NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 2003. Corey Graves and Michael Cole addressed the same as Styles entered the ring at Backlash.

AJ Styles opens up about his WWE retirement

AJ Styles is one of the most decorated performers in the history of professional wrestling. He has won championships across several wrestling promotions across the world. The veteran made his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Styles was asked if he would like to continue wrestling in his 50s and 60s. The Phenomenal One responded by saying that although he does not know the exact time, he is close to hanging his boots. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion stated that after retirement, he would love to be around his children more often:

"I can see the finish line. It’s close. I don’t know exactly when or where that is but it’s close. Well, I definitely had time to think about it when I was injured last year. It’s a good life. I’ve worked hard to save enough money and hopefully to be able to retire and enjoy things I didn’t get to. I’ve missed a lot of things in my kids’ lives. So being there for them now more would be awesome," he said.

AJ Styles failed to win the title despite pushing Cody Rhodes to his absolute limit during their match at the recently concluded premium live event. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former WWE Champion.