AJ Styles reveals plans post-WWE retirement

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently opened up about his plans post-WWE retirement.

The 46-year-old is arguably one of the most successful performers across different wrestling promotions. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble match. The Phenomenal One won the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37 alongside Omos to become the first-ever star to claim both WWE and TNA/IMPACT Grand Slam titles.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, AJ Styles was asked how he looks at his future, considering several stars performing in their 50s and 60s. In response, the former WWE Champion claimed that although he does not know the exact time, he is close to retirement:

"I can see the finish line. It’s close. I don’t know exactly when or where that is but it’s close," he said.

On being asked how he pictures his life post-WWE retirement, Styles stated he would love to enjoy things he did not get to do. He further pointed out that he would love to be around his children more often:

"Well, I definitely had time to think about it when I was injured last year. It’s a good life. I’ve worked hard to save enough money and hopefully to be able to retire and enjoy things I didn’t get to. I’ve missed a lot of things in my kids’ lives. So being there for them now more would be awesome." [H/T: TV Insider]

AJ Styles explains why he turned heel

AJ Styles was involved in a heated rivalry with LA Knight on The Road to WrestleMania. The two veteran performers went back and forth week after week, attacking each other before their eventual match at The Show of Shows, where The Megastar secured the win.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Styles revealed why he decided to turn heel during his absence from the company towards the end of 2023:

"It's an attitude. It's reflecting. You're sitting at home and you're injured and hurt and somebody [LA Knight] takes advantage of the situation that you're supposed to be in, it'll p**s you off, and that's what I did," he said.

AJ Styles will compete against Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The winner will lock horns against the winner of another triple-threat match scheduled for the blue brand later tonight, featuring Santos Escobar, LA Knight, and Randy Orton next week. The eventual winner will be the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

