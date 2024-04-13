Nick Aldis makes major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has announced two major matchups for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown at the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Tonight will be the first episode of the blue brand following WrestleMania XL this past weekend in Philadelphia. Cody Rhodes finally dethroned Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will be making an appearance later tonight on SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's show, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced two huge Triple Threat matches. The winners of the two clashes will face each other next week, and the winner of that match will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes.

"SmackDown is live and sold out tonight from Detroit, Michigan. The Motor City, and we have two huge Triple Threat matches. The first, Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight. The second, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens. The winners of those matches will face each other next week, and the winner of that match, well they take on the new WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who is in the house tonight for SmackDown. Yes, he will be here live and in person, and the brand new Women's Champion Bayley will also be here tonight," said Aldis.

WWE SmackDown star AJ Styles on his future

AJ Styles battled LA Knight this past weekend at WWE WrestleMania XL and came up short.

Their rivalry had become personal over the past few months on the road to WrestleMania. Styles flew all the way to Australia to interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and ensure LA Knight didn't win. The Megastar responded by attacking the veteran at his home and picked up the pinfall victory at WrestleMania.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, AJ Styles was asked about his plans following WrestleMania. He noted that he was not sure what the future holds but hinted he could be going after a title.

"We'll see. I'm not exactly [sure] what's in the cards for me. A championship, maybe?", wondered Styles. [From 01:28 - 01:33]

Tonight's edition of SmackDown is shaping up to be an eventful show. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any surprises in store for fans tonight as well.

