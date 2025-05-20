AJ Styles forms huge team and officially get a new name on WWE RAW

AJ Styles has formed a new team on WWE RAW and it has immediately been given a new name. It was officially confirmed by Michael Cole as well.

Styles has been out of the main event for some time, with him having smaller feuds. Over the recent weeks, his focus has been on The Judgment Day, as has been seen with another star who has been targeted by them - Penta. The former AEW star has been in feuds with them since arriving on RAW, as he has tried to get the Intercontinental Championship, but has been stymied every time.

The stars had a match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh today. When they were making their way out, Pat McAfee called their team The Phenomenal Penta. Soon after, Michael Cole officially confirmed that it was indeed their name and that McAfee had given them the name Phenomenal Penta going forward.

Unfortunately for the new team, it was not the most comfortable start to life. They did not have the easiest time of it, thanks to Carlito being at ringside, but that was not all. Penta was also attacked by El Grande Americano when the referee was distracted. This handed The Judgment Day the win. AJ Styles and Penta will have to look elsewhere for the first win for now.

