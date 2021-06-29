AJ Styles goes on a Twitter rant following his loss on WWE RAW

This week's main event of WWE RAW saw AJ Styles participate in a Last Chance triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Riddle. The winner of this bout would earn the last RAW spot for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The match was originally supposed to include Randy Orton, but The Viper was absent for unknown reasons. Riddle won the right to represent Orton in the triple threat match by winning a Battle Royal that kicked off the show on Monday.

The Phenomenal One was upset by this development, and he expressed his concerns earlier in the night. Styles claimed that Orton's spot in the bout should be forfeited because he didn't show up to WWE RAW.

The match itself was a thrilling one to watch, as all three men left everything in the ring. However, McIntyre came out on top after he hit Riddle with a Claymore and pinned him.

Furious with this loss, Styles went on a Twitter rant, as he took issue with the fact that McIntyre pinned someone he believes should not have been in the match.

"Oh, what is this? Me losing an opportunity to be in #MITB because Drew pinned THE GUY WHO SHOULDNT HAVE BEEN IN THE MATCH IN THE FIRST PLACE! Imagine. That. #WWERaw" said AJ Styles

Regardless of the "questions" Styles has about the result of this match, he has lost his chance to qualify for WWE Money in the Bank. Now, he will have to put his focus back on defending his WWE RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Omos.

AJ Styles and Omos will have to defend their titles against the Viking Raiders

AJ Styles and Omos in WWE

AJ Styles and Omos won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37 by defeating The New Day. Since the two men won the titles, the duo has only defended them twice. Most recently, the champions retained the the titles against Jaxson Ryker and Elias.

But on a recent episode of WWE RAW, a pair of new challengers emerged. The Viking Raiders outlasted The New Day, RK-Bro and John Morrison to become the new contenders for the gold.

There is no news yet as to when the match will take place, but it's fair to assume the two teams will clash sooner rather than later.

Do you think AJ Styles and Omos will be able to successfully defend their titles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

