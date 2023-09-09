AJ Styles gets first singles win in nearly a month against 8-time Champion on SmackDown

AJ Styles headlined SmackDown for the second time in a row and proved exactly why it's the house that he built. Despite the night not ending well for him, he still picked up the win against a remarkable eight-time tag team champion. The star in question is Jimmy Uso.

It was announced earlier that Styles would be facing Jimmy Uso. The latter has been trying to get his way back into The Bloodline, going as far as helping Paul Heyman earlier in the night when he was shoved by Styles during their confrontation.

In the main event, however, The Phenomenal One got the last laugh as he defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event.

Expand Tweet

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Styles. This is technically his first singles win in nearly a month. His last win came on the August 11 episode of SmackDown against Karrion Kross.

He was also annoyed at The O.C. for not having his back earlier in the night when Jimmy Uso assaulted him.

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is going to be furious at his fellow O.C. members after The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest came out to attack him post main event, with nobody there to save him.

What's your thoughts on AJ Styles picking up the singles win in nearly a month? Sound off in the comments below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.