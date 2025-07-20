AJ Styles gets new name ahead of TNA return

WWE Superstar AJ Styles will be returning to TNA later tonight after over a decade since his last appearance for the Nashville-based promotion. Ahead of the show, WWE referee Jessika Carr shared a hilarious name she gave the wrestling veteran.Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is all set to host the 21st edition of Slammiversary and celebrate the promotion's 23rd anniversary at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. In addition to a stacked match card also featuring stars from NXT, TNA legend and current RAW Superstar AJ Styles is being heavily advertised for the upcoming pay-per-view.Earlier today, The Phenomenal One took to his X/Twitter account to share a heartfelt update. WWE referee Jessika Carr quote-tweeted the post, referring to the veteran as one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. The 34-year-old hilariously gave the real-life Allen Jones a new name, calling him &quot;Uncle Al.&quot;&quot;Uncle Al. 🩵 One of the greatest to EVER do this!&quot; Carr wrote. You can check out Carr's X/Twitter update below: AJ Styles has his sights set on major WWE championshipAs good as he is, AJ Styles has not held a title since losing the WWE RAW Tag Team Title in August 2021. However, the veteran might compete for a championship again soon.AJ Styles is currently engaged in an intriguing rivalry with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member has been avoiding a title clash with the veteran by claiming to be medically unfit to compete in a wrestling bout.However, last week on the red brand, RAW's General Manager Adam Pearce spoke with Mysterio backstage and informed him that he would be reevaluated by the promotion's doctors. The GM added that in case the champion were to get medical clearance, he would defend his title against Styles at WWE SummerSlam.You can check out a clip of the backstage segment in the tweet below:Dominik Mysterio has not wrestled since the June 9 edition of Monday Night RAW, where he lost in a Fatal Four-Way qualifier in the King of the Ring Tournament. The Judgment Day member is reportedly dealing with a legitimate rib injury. And it will be interesting to see when he returns to in-ring action to face The Phenomenal One to defend the Intercontinental Championship.