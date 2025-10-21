  • home icon
  AJ Styles gets new name after WWE RAW

AJ Styles gets new name after WWE RAW

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 21, 2025 16:17 GMT
AJ Styles. [Image credits: wwe.com]
AJ Styles. [Image credits: wwe.com]

AJ Styles has received a new name following WWE RAW. The Phenomenal One teamed up with Dragon Lee to take on Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on Monday for the World Tag Team Championship.

The match ended with the former WWE Champion hitting a Styles Clash on Balor to win the match for his team. This marked Styles' second Tag Team Title win in WWE.

Following the win, WWE shared a clip of the new Tag Team Champions on X/Twitter walking backstage. In the caption, they asked for suggestions for a name for the new champions.

The New Day's Xavier Woods commented on the clip and shared a new name for team, calling Styles a "bu*tcheek."

"Bu*tcheeks. Cause its ain't gonna be long before they split," he wrote.

Woods has been constantly complaining about RAW's tag team division as part of his ongoing storyline. The New Day have constantly called out GM Adam Pearce for failing to give them a title shot after they lost the championship to The Judgment Day a few months ago.

With new champions crowned, it will be interesting to see if The New Day figures into title discussions once again.

AJ Styles received a farewell in Japan

In the last few weeks, AJ Styles has repeatedly mentioned that 2026 will be his last as an active pro wrestler.

During WWE's tour of Australia, Styles said this could be the last time the Aussie crowd sees him in action.

Then, during the promotion's visit to Japan for its live events last week, The Phenomenal One gave a speech to the crowd before receiving a send-off from his fellow stars.

Ivar and CM Punk hoisted him on their shoulders as he bid goodbye to the Japanese fans. AJ Styles was one of the top stars in NJPW in 2014 and 2015 and won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship two times.

