AJ Styles Gets Shocking Win After Suddenly Going Off-Script on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 09, 2025 00:57 GMT
AJ Styles
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (source: TNA's X account)

AJ Styles went off-script during WWE RAW. Moments later, he picked up a shocking win.

Styles has been in pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. After weeks of avoiding him, Dominik Mysterio finally agreed to face The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam 2025. However, Styles was unsuccessful in winning the title. The former WWE Champion got himself a rematch for the title last week on RAW. However, El Grande Americano interfered and cost him the bout. Therefore, Styles was out for revenge.

Hence, tonight on WWE RAW, Styles was set to go one-on-one with El Grande Americano. Styles made his entrance before the commercial break. After the show went to commercial, The Phenomenal One got on the mic and said that El Grande Americano cost him the Intercontinental Championship. He also said that for the first time in his career, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are not there to watch his back. He also went off-script and said that he was going to tell the fans something he should not. He then said that there is somebody in WWE who does not want him there.

During the match, another masked luchador came out and distracted Styles, allowing El Grande Americano to take control of the bout. However, later in the match, Dragon Lee came out and attacked this luchador. AJ then managed to pull off a shocking win.

AJ Styles' Son is Upset With Triple H For his Booking

AJ Styles hasn't been booked properly under the Triple H regime. He has been floundering on the roster for a while. The Phenomenal One hasn't won a single title since The Game took over creative control of the company. While AJ was involved in feuds over the WWE Championship, he was always on the losing end of those title matches.

Recently, a fan commented on one of Styles' posts that he is angry with the way Triple H has been disrespecting him. The Phenomenal One's son, Ajay Covell Jones, also agreed with the fan.

Screengrab of AJ Styles&#039; son&#039;s comment (source: X.com)
Screengrab of AJ Styles' son's comment (source: X.com)

It will be interesting to see if there will be any consequences for AJ Styles going off-script on WWE RAW.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
