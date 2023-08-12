AJ Styles is a great heel and WWE fans don't realize it, 43-year-old convinced

It's still an incredible story how AJ Styles managed to make it big in WWE. His storyline with John Cena and Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) in 2016 truly elevated his first world championship reign in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Phenomenal One, during this time, worked as a heel. Despite him going back-and-forth with the babyface and heel dynamic over the years, fans respect him too much for him to turn to the dark side and not get cheered at this point.

Karl Anderson spoke about AJ Styles to Ryan Satin on Out of Character. The former RAW Tag Team Champion believes Styles is a good babyface, but he is an even better heel:

"AJ Styles is such a great babyface; he's still one of the best wrestlers out there in the world, ever, in history. But I think he's also one of the best heels," said Karl Anderson. "People get a chance to see AJ being a heel, it's great, man. He can be funny, or he can be intense, mean, he can do anything. He can do it all." [30:12 - 30:32]

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have not won a title on WWE TV since their return late last year. Meanwhile, AJ Styles is looking to end things with Karrion Kross once and for all after months of torment from the latter.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross booked for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown

For weeks on end, Karrion Kross has been tormenting The Phenomenal One. The latter has been dealing with The OC and how much they mean to him on SmackDown.

AJ Styles has mostly picked up wins over The Harbinger of Doom, but will that change tonight as the show emanates from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada?

The former NXT Champion most recently eliminated the veteran from the "Slim Jim" Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam, and even won a one-on-one match over Karl Anderson on the July 28 episode of SmackDown.

