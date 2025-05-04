AJ Styles issues statement after his X/Twitter account gets hacked

Recently, former WWE Champion AJ Styles found himself in a spot of bother when his official Twitter/X account got hacked. During this period, several cryptic and controversial tweets have gone out from the compromised social media handle.

Almost every WWE superstar uses social media to share information with fans. Lately, they have also started using it to build their storylines. Prime examples are Drew McIntyre and Chelsea Green. However, the downside of the internet is that anyone's account can get hacked. Interestingly, many fans already suspected that The Phenomenal One’s X/Twitter account may have been hacked.

AJ Styles confirmed it by posting a statement video on his official Instagram account, saying his X/Twitter had been hacked. The RAW Superstar revealed that some “idiot” was able to steal his SIM and get into his account. Although someone has already been working with him to restore his account, he wanted to inform his fans so they could avoid interacting until things had been resolved.

“Hey Guys, AJ Styles here, just letting you know my Twitter/X whatever you guys are calling it, has been hacked, if you didn’t know. I mean, it’s crazy stuff. I was able to pull it up on my wife’s phone because I am not able to get my Twitter account. Ya, my phone, my SIM card, somehow it happens, somebody allowed that on AT&T, but I have another guy working on it. But anyhow, just to let you guys know some idiot, some moron stole my phone or my SIM whatever it is and was able to hack Twitter for me, just let you know,” said AJ Styles.

It is unfortunate that Styles’ Twitter account was hacked. However, he has been getting the appropriate assistance he needs to restore normalcy, and hopefully it will happen soon.

