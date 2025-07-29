AJ Styles’ jaw-dropping physique on RAW stuns former WWE writer - "Oh my God, he's big" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on AJ Styles' physical condition. The star was in action on Monday Night RAW this week.
Styles and the Kabuki Warriors teamed up to face Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez in a six-person mixed tag team match this week. The thrilling matchup had several entertaining spots, one of them being Perez trying to get in between Styles and Mysterio. However, Asuka and Kairi Sane removed Roxanne, allowing AJ to pin the Intercontinental Champion.
During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Russo pointed out that AJ Styles had put on significant muscle mass. He felt that at this point in his career, The Phenomenal One is in peak physical condition. The veteran writer, who previously worked with the star in TNA Wrestling, noted that AJ was never this bulked up throughout his career.
"And bro, I gotta tell you, man, like AJ's huge, bro. Like, I mean, AJ's, I swear to God, at his age, I think he's the biggest I've ever seen. Really? Yeah. Oh my God, he's big." [From 18:30 onwards]
AJ Styles will face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam in a singles match for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see who walks out of the premium live event as the IC Champion.
