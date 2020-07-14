AJ Styles makes a big statement about a possible retirement

AJ Styles recently sat down with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling for an interview during which the Phenomenal One spoke about various topics about his career and future.

One of the topics of discussion was with regards to his retirement.

AJ Styles had revealed last year after he signed a new WWE contract that his extended deal would be the final one of his career.

In the latest interview, Styles stated that he certainly has a lot left in the gas tank and going forward, he intends on pushing his body to the limit.

Styles enjoys what he does, and he plans on continuing to wrestle as long as his mind and body can keep up with the grind. The reigning Intercontinental Championship admitted that his mind and body aren't often on the same page. His mind may want him to wrestle, but his body tells him to slow his role.

AJ Styles reiterated what Undertaker experienced regarding his retirement while also reminding everyone how much he loves competing inside the squared circle.

Here's what Styles had to say about a possible retirement:

"I definitely think I have more; I'm going to push this body to the limit. I enjoy what I do, I respect what I do, and I am proud of everything that happens in the ring, so I'm going to do this as long as my body and my mind allow it. Many times my body and my mind argue with each other because my head tells me I can do it, and my body tells me not to even try. I think you both have to agree and think maybe this is a good me to quit but when will that happen? This is something Undertaker has already talked about, and it is something that happens every day because you love what you do." H/t WrestlingNews.co

AJ Styles' current WWE status

Styles is 42 years old and as highlighted earlier, is most likely going through the final contract of his career. The astonishing fact is that AJ Styles is still one of the best in-ring workers in the world at the age of 42, and he surely has a few more years left in the business.

AJ Styles is currently in his first reign as the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, and he will defend the title on next week's episode against Matt Riddle. Styles is the favorite to retain the title as the original plan was to have the match at SummerSlam, and the title rematch could still happen at the biggest show of the summer. Styles' reign has gotten off to a solid start, and it should continue unless WWE plans on booking an abrupt title change.