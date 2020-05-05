AJ Styles makes bold Money In The Bank claim after RAW return

The Phenomenal One is back!

The WWE Universe is still buzzing as AJ Styles made his return to RAW. The Phenomenal One returned as the final participant of the Last Chance Gauntlet Match. He made Humberto Carrillo tap out and punched his ticket to this Sunday's Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

AJ Styles continued punishing Carrillo after the match and said that he will do whatever it takes to win the briefcase. Now, The Phenomenal One has reacted to his win tonight and return. Styles made a bold claim that he would be the next Mr. Money In The Bank. You can see the tweet from AJ Styles below.

Money In The Bank 2020

This year's Money In The Bank Ladder matches is set to be very unique. After it was announced that the matches will be held in a unique setting at the WWE Head Quarters in Stamford, Connecticut, WWE confirmed that both matches will happen simultaneously.

With AJ Styles' addition, the field is set for the Men's MITB Ladder Match. The Phenomenal One will be joined Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and Otis. The Women's match will see Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Carmella, and Dana Brooke fight it out for the briefcase.

AJ Styles' inclusion adds more star power to this year's match and he will be a favorite to win the match.