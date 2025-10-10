AJ Styles makes a promise ahead of his final match with John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:48 GMT
The Phenomenal One AJ Styles at Crown Jewel Kickoff Show (Image via WWE
The Phenomenal One AJ Styles at Crown Jewel Kickoff Show (Image via WWE's Official X)

AJ Styles and John Cena are set to face each other one last time tomorrow at the Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, the Phenomenal One made a promise to the fans ahead of his match.

Ad

Cena and Styles had one of the greatest rivalries of all times with each other. In the summer of 2016, both men stole the show at SummerSlam and then again at the next year's Royal Rumble event.

When Styles came out to address the fans during the Kickoff show, he made a promise to them that he and Cena will leave it all in the ring at Crown Jewel.

"It's huge, there's a reason. Just like you said it's two guys who got in the ring you never thought you'd see, in a WWE ring together. John Cena, AJ Styles, the TNA guy against the WWE guy. That's what made it special and I don't know how and I don't know why because John Cena and I are nothing alike in any kind of way. But when we get in the ring together, it's magic. So I could promise you this when it's all said and done tomorrow night, John Cena and AJ Styles will leave it all in the ring." Styles said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Fans are really excited to see this showdown between these two legends for the final time.

AJ Styles will also retire from in-ring competition in 2026

During the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, Styles also made a huge confirmation regarding his in-ring career. While speaking to the fans during the Kickoff, Styles confirmed that he will retire from in-ring competition next year.

He revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family now. His contract is set to expire in March next year but many believe AJ will sign an extension to have his last match at WrestleMania.

Fans are disheartened now that after John Cena, Styles will also be retiring soon.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications