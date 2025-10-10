AJ Styles makes a promise ahead of his final match with John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel

AJ Styles and John Cena are set to face each other one last time tomorrow at the Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, the Phenomenal One made a promise to the fans ahead of his match.Cena and Styles had one of the greatest rivalries of all times with each other. In the summer of 2016, both men stole the show at SummerSlam and then again at the next year's Royal Rumble event.When Styles came out to address the fans during the Kickoff show, he made a promise to them that he and Cena will leave it all in the ring at Crown Jewel.&quot;It's huge, there's a reason. Just like you said it's two guys who got in the ring you never thought you'd see, in a WWE ring together. John Cena, AJ Styles, the TNA guy against the WWE guy. That's what made it special and I don't know how and I don't know why because John Cena and I are nothing alike in any kind of way. But when we get in the ring together, it's magic. So I could promise you this when it's all said and done tomorrow night, John Cena and AJ Styles will leave it all in the ring.&quot; Styles said.Fans are really excited to see this showdown between these two legends for the final time.AJ Styles will also retire from in-ring competition in 2026During the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show, Styles also made a huge confirmation regarding his in-ring career. While speaking to the fans during the Kickoff, Styles confirmed that he will retire from in-ring competition next year.He revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family now. His contract is set to expire in March next year but many believe AJ will sign an extension to have his last match at WrestleMania. Fans are disheartened now that after John Cena, Styles will also be retiring soon.