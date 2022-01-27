"I knew that we'd be able to pull off something special" - Former WWE Champion discusses his historic matches with John Cena

AJ Styles recently spoke about his historic rivalry with John Cena back in 2016-2017 on WWE's the Bump.

Their first match was at Money in the Bank where Styles won the match with some help from Anderson and Gallows. He also won the second encounter at SummerSlam. The final showdown took place at the 2017 Royal Rumble, where Cena finally pinned Styles to become the 16-time world champion.

Styles mentioned that the Rumble match between the two was very special. He detailed that the two men never stepped out of the ring during the bout.

He also put over John Cena, stating that he was much better than his critics make him out to be.

"John and I for some reason have unbelievable matches together. Was the pressure on? A hundred percent. But I knew that we'd be able to pull off something special. And we did. I think a lot of things that people don't realize is that during thsi match, we never went out of the ring. We never touched the floor. It was all done in the ring which is a testament to John. He's a lot better than most people think he is," Styles said.

AJ Styles wants another match with John Cena

Styles acknowledged that he had not squared off with Cena in close to four years. However, he would love to face The Champ again.

"It's been a while. Well, he's kind of busy I think. Do I want one more? Absolutely. I love competing against this guy. His drive, his passion, it's there. Listen, I don't want to blow smoke, but God, he's really good and I enjoy being in the ring with him," Styles said.

The Phenomenal One reasoned that John Cena was rather busy with his Hollywood commitments. However, he made it clear that he would still like to have one last match with Cena when he returns to WWE.

