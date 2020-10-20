AJ Styles and Matt Riddle comment ahead of their match on tonight's RAW

A match between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle was advertised for tonight's season premiere episode of WWE RAW. Styles and Riddle who were both drafted to the Red brand as part of the 2020 WWE Draft took to Twitter to comment on their scheduled match for tonight's episode.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles promised the WWE Universe with "big things" for tonight's season premiere of Monday Night RAW and as always said that it is going to be phenomenal.

I can promise you big things for the season premiere of Monday Night #WWERaw ...

Tonight is going to be #phenomenal https://t.co/IWD9UBJl3m — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 19, 2020

Matt Riddle wasn't to be left behind as The King Of Bros responded after The Phenomenal One had tweeted out about the match. The Original Bro reminded Styles that he has beaten him before (on WWE SmackDown) and promised that he will do it again tonight.

Bro I’ve beat you once and I’ll do it again tonight on the Season premier of #WWERaw #stallion https://t.co/Tj4X1FgKht — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 19, 2020

This will mark the first time that Riddle will appear or compete on RAW whereas AJ Styles has been a part of the Red brand before and has even held the WWE United States Championship the last time he was on Monday Nights.

What will happen on tonight's RAW?

Apart from the scheduled match between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle, the WWE Universe will once again witness Keith Lee and Braun Strowman clash once again. Also, all four members of The Hurt Business will collide with RETRIBUTION's Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Slapjack, and Mace in an eight-man tag team match.