AJ Styles and Matt Riddle's interesting post-match conversation revealed

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle made a captivating debut on SmackDown. A shocking yet well-deserved win in a Single's match against AJ Styles won him a shot at the title. Although AJ Styles managed to retain his Intercontinental Championship, Matt Riddle established himself as a serious challenge on the SmackDown roster.

During his latest appearance on the 'After the Bell' podcast, Matt Riddle revealed the details about his backstage conversation with AJ Styles immediately after their match. Riddle said that they both thought there was room for improvement and they started discussing the ways to make things better. Talking about what makes AJ Styles so good, here's what Matt Riddle said:

"In my mind, there's always more work to do. I can always improve. 'It could have been better,' and so does AJ. That's why he's as good as he is, because after our match we were already talking about how we can make anything better. And even after [the] last matches, it's the same thing." H/T WrestlingInc)

Backstage reason why WWE reportedly made changes in the feud between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle

To some fans' disappointment, the rivalry between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle was limited to a couple of encounters. It was recently reported that WWE originally planned to have a lengthy feud between the two Superstars. However, they were forced to make a few last-minute changes owing to the unavailability of Superstars.

Reports suggest Otis was meant to feud with 'King' Baron Corbin. However, he was unavailable for some time, and the creative had to book Corbin in another feud. As a result, WWE decided to book Matt Riddle and Corbin in a storyline while cutting short his involvement with AJ Styles. The backstage discussion between both the Superstars could mean that they were expecting more in-ring battles.

Matt Riddle will eventually get other opportunities to win the gold on SmackDown. For now, he has a potential opponent in Chad Gable who shockingly saved Baron Corbin on SmackDown last week.

Given the history between both those Superstars and their plausibly common anger towards Riddle could lead to an interesting storyline. As far as AJ Styles and Matt Riddle are concerned, they will most certainly cross paths on SmackDown again.