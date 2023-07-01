AJ Styles may not have a match for WWE Money in the Bank, but his next opponent has been announced

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has not been booked for the upcoming Money in the Bank event in London. However, the company announced his next opponent tonight for SmackDown next week.

The O.C. member’s current rival on WWE television is Karrion Kross, and the two men will meet once again on the July 7 edition of the blue brand.

On the May 26 episode of SmackDown, The Phenomenal One defeated The Doom Walker in a singles match to kick off their feud. Kross teamed up with Scarlett to face Styles and Michin on the June 16 episode of SmackDown. After Scarlett’s upsetting action over the former WWE Champion, Kross took out Styles to pick up the win in that match.

A fresh challenge was thrown out again by Kross on the latest episode of the blue brand. The O.C. member then appeared in a backstage segment to dish out a warning to Kross and Scarlett before accepting the bout.

The Phenomenal One and The Doom Walker may not have a strong presence at Money in the Bank, but their rivalry seems far from over. Their next match will take place next week on SmackDown, and all eyes will be on who will emerge victorious.

