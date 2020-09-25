AJ Styles mentions how RAW Underground can improve

AJ Styles currently performs on WWE SmackDown, but that wouldn't stop him from talking about RAW Underground. The Phenomenal One has an idea in his head that, according to him, will make RAW Underground cooler.

AJ Styles' idea for RAW Underground

On his recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about why Vince McMahon decided to push him in the WWE. During the stream, the former Intercontinental Champion gave his candid thoughts about RAW Underground and how the segment could be made cooler.

“Here’s what I think would’ve been cool. Jean-Claude Van Damme – I think it was called Lionheart – this was probably early 90s. He was in this movie and he fought in different areas. It wasn’t just in a ring, it was in a half-empty pool. So, it was different seeing them fight in this pool. Then there was one in a parking garage where all these cars circled it. Then there was one in a tennis court. I think different locations to do those fights would be cool – a bar, in the street – that would make it different. I like the concept but these fights can’t be any more than three or four minutes long, at that.” (h/t 411mania.com)

RAW Underground was introduced by Shane McMahon last month. The segment includes fights between competitors in an undisclosed location. Since its inception, RAW Underground has seen many known WWE Superstars stepping up and bringing the fight to their competitors.

AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in the WWE in June. On the episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, AJ Styles 70-day reign as Intercontinental Champion came to an end when Jeff Hardy beat him. Since then, the Intercontinental Championship picture is in a huge mess.

The week after The Charismatic Enigma beat The Phenomenal One, Sami Zayn returned to the WWE, claiming that he was the Intercontinental Champion. This weekend, at Clash of Champions, the three WWE Superstars will compete in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to determine the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

