Reason behind Vince McMahon pushing AJ Styles revealed

AJ Styles made his debut for Vince McMahon's WWE back in the 2016 Royal Rumble. Since his debut for the company, AJ Styles has faced the best the company had to offer. Styles has gone toe to toe with Superstars such as John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, and many more in the WWE.

AJ Styles on Vince McMahon pushing him

On his recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about how RAW Underground could improve and what was the reason behind Vince McMahon pushing him the WWE.

“I think it’s work ethic. I think it’s knowing your part and going after it and giving them, and I say them – Vince isn’t the only one but he’s the most important one, don’t get me wrong. The fans are important. As long as they’re reacting, you’re doing something right. I think that’s the main thing. Vince sees that and understands it. Now, don’t get me wrong, he thought my first one was kind of a fluke like ‘Ok, flash of the pan, Royal Rumble…..’ that kind of thing. But giving me a chance and telling me what he wanted to see – that’s all I needed to know. What do you want to see? The thing was, when I first got in WWE, I wasn’t the typical good guy but the more I was there and understood they just wanted me to be who I was in New Japan and everywhere else. Is he heel or babyface? No, we’ll just let the crowd decide and go that direction.”

AJ Styles wasn't someone whom Vince McMahon hadn't heard of. The Phenomenal One has made a name for himself wrestling worldwide and has to be one of WWE's best signings that year.

Currently, AJ Styles is involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture along with Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn. This weekend at Clash Of Champions, all three Superstars will battle it out in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to determine the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

Who do you think will win the Triple Threat Ladder Match at Clash Of Champions? Let us know below!