Possible reason for AJ Styles' recent hiatus from WWE RAW

AJ Styles has been off-screen for a handful of episodes of WWE RAW.

Last week rumors were going around about the hiatus of The Phenomenal One due to suffering some type of injury.

But injuries don't seem to be the case, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed on one of its segments. The issue that has caused AJ Styles to remain missing from action is believed to be non-injury related.

AJ Styles has been the victim of multiple shoulder injuries during his long tenure as a pro-wrestler. The thought was that those injuries might've caught up with the two-time WWE Champion, but that's been debunked by Meltzer.

“AJ’s got a non-injury medical issue, is what I was told. I’m sure he’s gonna yell and scream about it at some point, but that is what they said. A non-injury medical issue.”

We're not sure yet what specifically transpired, but it seems the 44-year-old superstar's ongoing storyline with his partner Omos will continue.

The last time we saw AJ Styles was on 1st October at Crown Jewel where Omos and he were unsuccessful in defeating RK-Bro for the Raw Tag Team titles.

All we can do is wait and hope for Styles to come back stronger than ever.

Is AJ Styles next in line for a WWE Championship feud?

For months, an outstanding talent like AJ Styles has been underutilized by WWE over on RAW. The WWE Universe feels a veteran like Styles has fallen into a shuffle in the tag team division.

That might change with Styles and Omos splitting up soon. The Phenomenal One, a two-time WWE Champion, might be penciled back into the WWE Championship scene.

AJ first won the WWE Championship back in 2016 on the Backlash pay-per-view. He beat Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley on AEW) in a singles match. His reign ended 140 days later after losing to John Cena at Royal Rumble in 2017.

Styles' second reign came soon after his loss to Cena. He won the title on an episode of SmackDown in Manchester by beating Jinder Mahal. Styles' second reign lasted for over a year at 371 days. He dropped the title to Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown Live. Styles hasn't won a world title since.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see AJ Styles as the WWE Champion again? Tell us your opinion in the comments below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh