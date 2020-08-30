AJ Styles names five stars he considers his biggest rivals

AJ Styles was recently streaming on Twitch. During his Twitch stream, The Phenomenal One answered questions from fans and opened up about his career and former rivalries.

AJ Styles spoke about his biggest rivals, naming John Cena and Christopher Daniels as the top two. Styles also named Jerry Lynn, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley): (H/T WINC)

John Cena, then I got Jerry Lynn, and Christopher Daniels. I mean, those are pretty big rivals. Heck - Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, but I think the biggest would be a toss up between Christopher Daniels and John Cena. Like, those two were big.

I’ve competed in buildings large and small all around the world, but man it’s gonna be GREAT to retain my #ICTitle IN THE #WWETHUNDERDOME!!!! https://t.co/WYt4q2nmwE — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 21, 2020

AJ Styles opens up about the process of how he puts a match together

On the same live stream, AJ Styles also discussed the process behind putting together a match. Styles said that his preference is always to learn the finish of the match first:

Usually when I know about the match, I know what's happening in it. I know what the finish is. And that's something that comes along with the work, too. Yeah, trust me, I don't make a big deal about it because it's all about the story. What's the story about? That's what's interesting to me, it's where are we going with it, where am I going? Is this story phasing me out so I can jump into another story? Because that means a lot to me, to make the story and everything.

AJ Styles was the WWE Intercontinental Champion until recently. He won the title after winning the tournament for the vacant Intercontinental Championship, defeating Daniel Bryan in the finals. Styles had a pretty dominant run as champion until he faced Jeff Hardy on the go-home episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam.

Jeff Hardy won the title after pinning AJ Styles, winning his fifth Intercontinental Championship in WWE. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Jeff Hardy was attacked by the returning Sami Zayn, who came back holding the Intercontinental Championship, a title he never lost in the first place. It looks like Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn are going to feud for the title in the weeks to come.