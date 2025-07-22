  • home icon
  • AJ Styles officially handed a new name by WWE 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 22, 2025 04:41 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion (Image credits - WWE's official website)

AJ Styles was at his hilarious best on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where he mentally tormented Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. After his appearance as a valet in the opening moments of the Monday Night Show, WWE gave The Phenomenal One a new name on its official X account.

Styles has been feuding with Dominik over the last few weeks, trying to get him to defend his Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam 2025. After Adam Pearce threatened to strip The Judgment Day member of his title, he finally agreed to face AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The former WWE Champion pulled off multiple hilarious gags throughout this week's RAW, where he popped up at several moments. Besides dressing up as a valet, Styles also showed up as a janitor and then as part of the medical team.

WWE's official account took note of AJ Styles' look as a valet and gave him a hilarious name, 'VALET J STYLES,' on its X account.

Check it out below:

"VALET J STYLES," the tweet read.

It remains to be seen if The Phenomenal One manages to get the better of Dominik Mysterio and become the new IC Champion at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Neda Ali
