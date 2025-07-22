AJ Styles officially handed a new name by WWE 

AJ Styles was at his hilarious best on this week's episode of WWE RAW, where he mentally tormented Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. After his appearance as a valet in the opening moments of the Monday Night Show, WWE gave The Phenomenal One a new name on its official X account.Styles has been feuding with Dominik over the last few weeks, trying to get him to defend his Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam 2025. After Adam Pearce threatened to strip The Judgment Day member of his title, he finally agreed to face AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The former WWE Champion pulled off multiple hilarious gags throughout this week's RAW, where he popped up at several moments. Besides dressing up as a valet, Styles also showed up as a janitor and then as part of the medical team.WWE's official account took note of AJ Styles' look as a valet and gave him a hilarious name, 'VALET J STYLES,' on its X account. Check it out below:&quot;VALET J STYLES,&quot; the tweet read.It remains to be seen if The Phenomenal One manages to get the better of Dominik Mysterio and become the new IC Champion at SummerSlam 2025.