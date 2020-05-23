AJ Styles officially traded to SmackDown

This is a huge trade for SmackDown!

A week after announcing the Brand-To-Brand Invitational rule, WWE has now confirmed a massive trade on Friday Night SmackDown tonight as AJ Styles will now be a member of the Blue brand going forward. As per the announcement, there will be a future trade to RAW in exchange for the two-time WWE Champion.

The Phenomenal One appeared on tonight's episode of SmackDown to take on his former rival Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round match for the vacant Intercontinental Championship tournament. Styles went on to win the match after some great back and forth action and has advanced to the second round of the tournament.

AJ Styles in WWE recently

AJ Styles technically main-evented the first night of WrestleMania 36 last month against The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. While he ended up losing the match to The Deadman, the fans and critiques had high praise for the unique bout between the two.

After being away for a few weeks, The Phenomenal One returned to RAW right before Money in the Bank and won the gauntlet match to qualify for the ladder match on the said PPV. He almost became Mr. Money in the Bank 2020 at the WWE Headquarters before the briefcase tossed out of his hands, landing in the hands of the eventual winner, Otis.

With him back to the "House that AJ Styles built", it would be interesting to see what direction WWE has next for him. Will he be the new Intercontinental Champion?