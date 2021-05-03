AJ Styles and Omos' first title defense set for this week's WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW will feature two title matches in both the men's and women's tag team divisions.

AJ Styles and Omos won the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 37 and have been absent from WWE programming ever since.

It has now been confirmed that the duo will return on this week's RAW and will defend their titles against former champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

This could be The New Day's final shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to defend the Women's Tag Team titles on WWE RAW

In a rather peculiar move, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are scheduled to defend their titles tomorrow night against Lana and Naomi.

It's no secret that Jax and Baszler have been heavily involved with Natalya and Tamina in recent weeks, and it seemed like they were heading to another title match between the two teams. However, Naomi and Lana are getting another title shot instead with very little explanation.

Meanwhile, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to face either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman tomorrow night on WWE RAW. At the moment, it hasn't been explained how the All Mighty's opponent will be chosen.

Here's everything currently announced for the May 3 episode of WWE RAW:

The latest development between Charlotte Flair and WWE official Sonya Deville

AJ Styles and Omos defend the RAW Tag Team titles against The New Day

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Lana and Naomi

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman

