AJ Styles has one-word response to being dissed by fellow SmackDown star

Keep your words soft and sweet when it comes to AJ Styles, or you might have to eat them later.

Fresh off a main event victory on Monday Night RAW, Styles and The OC will return to SmackDown tonight and look to begin a dominant run with the faction as The Bloodline is currently in ruins. But that hasn't stopped other factions like Hit Row from taking shots at Styles and his faction.

Top Dolla released a rap this morning titled "The OC DI$$." While Mia Yim has been very vocal over Hit Row's rap on social media this afternoon, Styles took a much calmer approach. Simply tweeting out:

"Ok," AJ Styles wrote.

It seems pretty clear that The Phenomenal One intends to let his actions speak louder than words later tonight on SmackDown.

Grayson Waller buries AJ Styles on his birthday

Two weeks before Night of Champions, AJ Styles was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect to promote his match for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The segment ended with a prediction from Waller that Styles would fall short of becoming champion in Saudi Arabia. With Waller's prediction coming to fruition, he took the time to head to social media this afternoon to bury The Phenomenal One on his birthday, tweeting out:

"Happy Birthday legend! It's crazy to think how good AJ used to be," Grayson Waller wrote.

While The OC might have their hands full with Hit Row for the time being, we can't help but think that Styles has a Phenomenal Forearm with Grayson Waller's name on it.

What do you make of Styles' comments? Are you interested in a feud between The OC and Hit Row on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

