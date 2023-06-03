SmackDown star fires shots at AEW’s Swerve Strickland, accuses him of stealing ideas

It appears that things still aren't great between Swerve Strickland and Hit Row.

While in NXT, Swerve Strickland was the leader of the faction. The group was called up in the 2021 WWE Draft but was released shortly after. Swerve went on to sign for All Elite Wrestling while the rest of Hit Row were re-signed to WWE when Triple H took over creative.

Top Dolla took to social media today to drop his latest rap, this one specifically targeting The OC. While AJ Styles and The Good Brothers haven't commented on it yet, Mia Yim has done more than enough for the group all on her own.

When Yim responded to Top Dolla's rap, he tweeted a GIF of Kevin from The Office giving her a thumbs down. From there, Yim responded with a shot by stating that's how the WWE Universe views Hit Row without Swerve, tweeting out:

"That's everyone when y'all come out without Swerve," Mia Yim wrote.

At that point, Top Dolla responded with a shot at Swerve himself, claiming that he had stolen his mask concept on AEW programming and tweeting back:

"You prolly stole this tweet like he steals my ideas *top emoji* *dollar emoji*," Top Dolla replied.

Yim responded by telling Top Dolla that he's just bitter. But things didn't end there...

Mia Yim continues to come to Swerve Strickland's defense

B-Fab of Hit Row then decided to get involved and dragged Mia Yim's husband, Keith Lee, into the conversation. She stated that Swerve Strickland used him in AEW to get over, tweeting out:

"@MiaYim He used Keith to matter like he used us... you should know better! Only difference is he can't beat us up," B-Fab wrote.

This was clearly something that Yim didn't appreciate, and told B-Fab that if anyone needed a group to matter, it wouldn't be Hit Row, tweeting back:

"....trust me, if anyone needed to use a group to matter, it wouldn't be y'all," Mia Yim replied.

When a fan asked Mia why she was "decimating Hit Row by herself," Yim said the rest of the group is too nice, but she's not.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Mia Yim and Hit Row? Would you like to see Swerve Strickland respond to this on social media? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

