AJ Styles has one word response to Finn Balor’s actions on RAW

AJ Styles wasn't on WWE RAW on Monday, but he was certainly watching.

At the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event on Sunday, The Phenomenal One teamed up with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan to take on The Judgment Day in a mixed six-person tag team match.

The following night on RAW, Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day faction and immediately kicked Edge out of the group, usurping the Rated-R Superstar's position as leader in the process.

Days later, Styles finally broke his silence over Balor's actions on social media, tweeting out:

"Hmmm," AJ Styles tweeted.

Styles has spent months feuding with Edge on WWE RAW, so seeing him taken off the board might actually make The Phenomenal One happy. Then again, Styles might not be pleased that Balor turned his back on him and Liv Morgan. We're certain that we'll learn AJ's true feelings on the matter in time.

AJ Styles was busted open the hard way at WWE Hell in a Cell

During the six-person mixed tag match at WWE Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles got busted open the hard way and disappeared for the closing minutes of the match.

While WWE did their best to avoid showing Styles on camera, there were quick shots of blood on the mats at ringside, and doctors were seen attending to Styles after the matchup.

It's unknown if this injury is the reason why The Phenomenal One didn't appear on WWE RAW on Monday, but it would certainly explain his absence from television this week if the two things are related.

It will be interesting to see AJ's official response to this Judgment Day situation the next time he appears on Monday Night RAW. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to get an answer regarding this.

LIVE POLL Q. How does AJ Styles feel about what Finn Balor did? He approves He isn't happy 2 votes so far