"We'll have that magic" - AJ Styles opens up about his chemistry with Edge heading into their WrestleMania match (Exclusive)

AJ Styles has commented on his upcoming match with WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania Sunday, saying he believes they'll put on a good show.

The two stars will collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time ever, in what many people consider to be a dream match. They're both former WWE Champions and two of the biggest stars on the roster.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, AJ Styles stated that his chemistry with Edge reminds him of his chemistry with John Cena. He's certain that they'll be able to make magic at WrestleMania 38.

"I 100% believe that we'll have that magic. He reminds me a lot of the... I can't tell you why, John Cena and I have such great chemistry, but I feel like it's the same kind of [chemistry] with Edge, like it just works. We're different in a lot of ways but our thinking is similar." (1:09-1:52)

AJ Styles opens up about the high expectations from his matches

Edge vs. Styles is one of the most highly-anticipated matches on the WrestleMania card. Considering the two men involved in the match, this has the potential to steal the show.

The Phenomenal One is aware that his matches against top stars are attached with high expectations, and he admitted that it's hard sometimes to meet those expectations.

"It's getting harder. I always look back at the Shinsuke Nakamura match and the expectations were through the roof and not that we had a bad match but it was just hard to reach those expectations. And when you have a Japanese crowd, they make it a lot easier. But it's a little bit harder here in the States and, you know, it worries me a little bit. A little A, a little B [AJ Styles on if it worries him in a good way and adds a little fire to his belly], yeah there's real worry and then just like oh we're gonna make this great." (0:36-1:09)

