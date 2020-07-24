AJ Styles opens up on potentially joining AEW in the future

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has been in the news lately, as he revealed his dislike for Paul Heyman, and how the former RAW Executive Director was responsible for the firing of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows from WWE. Styles also took a shot at CM Punk, following allegations made by The Straight Edge Superstar about The Phenomenal One.

In his Twitch stream, Styles also talked about the possibility of joining AEW in the future. He did not close the door on a potential move to WWE's rival brand, but revealed what he would really like to do in WWE.

"As far as AEW is concerned, never say never, right? But, I think once my career is done, I'm hopefully just going to work for WWE in some capacity. What would I do? I'd like to be a recruiter, go scout some guys, I think that would be fun. I would have no problem going to the Indies." (H/T Fightful)

AJ Styles on joining AEW

AJ Styles spoke about why staying with WWE rather than joining AEW is the best move for him currently. He said that a lot of his good friends are in AEW, but said that it isn't "worth the hassle" to make the switch:

"A lot of my friends are there, guys I love, but I know what I'm doing in WWE. I know what's asked of me and I kind of like that. Change always, some change, sucks. You know how one thing is done and the other is not worth the hassle. I don't need, at least right now, to go anywhere else, so, why would I? But, again, never say never."

It seems that AJ Styles hasn't ruled out joining AEW in the future, perhaps after the end of his WWE contract. Reports have suggested that Styles signed a five-year deal with WWE when he re-signed with them last year, which means that his current deal will expire in 2024.