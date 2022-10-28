Has AJ Styles found himself a phenomenal partner to take on The Judgment Day?

The O.C. has been having issues with Rhea Ripley in recent weeks on WWE RAW, as the numbers game between the two factions is currently uneven. But a WWE Live Event this weekend in Mexico will pair AJ Styles with an unlikely ally from SmackDown who might be able to help him with Ripley.

In mixed tag team action, AJ Styles will team up with SmackDown's Raquel Rodriguez and Rey Mysterio to take on Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

While this probably won't be a full-time solution due to Rodriguez being a member of the SmackDown roster, it's nice to see Styles have some form of backup this weekend to deal with Rhea Ripley.

Here is the currently announced card for the WWE Live Event in Mexico on Sunday, October 30:

United States Championship Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c)

RAW Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley w/ Damage CTRL

Six-Person Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles & Raquel Rodriguez vs. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley w/ Dominik Mysterio

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. The Alpha Academy

Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory

Los Lotharios vs. Legado Del Fantasma's Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde w/ Santos Escobar

24/7 Championship Triple Threat Match: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Tamina

How will AJ Styles and The O.C. handle their Rhea Ripley problem on WWE RAW?

While it's nice to get an assist from Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Live Events, that isn't going to help Styles, Gallows, and Anderson on RAW since Raquel is a SmackDown talent.

In terms of who might want revenge on Rhea Ripley right now, perhaps The O.C. should look towards WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who was laid out by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.

Is that the direction WWE is going? Or do they have another plan in mind? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Raquel Rodriguez assisting AJ Styles in his battle against Rhea Ripley at WWE Live Events this weekend in Mexico? Who should he recruit into The O.C. to help them against Ripley on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

