"Does anybody know?" - WWE Superstar is perplexed by Dexter Lumis' return

Dexter Lumis' return to WWE has had fans and wrestlers alike buzzing over what might happen next.

The former NXT superstar returned on the August 8 episode of Monday Night RAW, where it initially looked like he was stalking The Phenomenal AJ Styles. But in recent weeks, it has been revealed that Lumis is stalking The Miz instead.

AJ Styles was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about Dexter Lumis' actions in recent weeks on WWE RAW, Styles admitted that while he believes he can take care of himself, he's more confused by the entire situation and doesn't know what's going on.

"I feel like I can take care of myself. So it's not really a safety issue," AJ Styles said. "I just don't know what's going on. I didn't know if somebody was coming after me or The Miz. Who knows? What happened to The Miz? Does anybody know that? He got kidnapped, or - I guess? But he was at RAW? I don't know." [Timestamp: 20:28 - 20:45]

The Phenomenal One is currently feuding with The Judgment Day, on the latest edition of RAW, Styles teamed up with Dolph Ziggler to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

AJ Styles doesn't feel bad that Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz

Last week on WWE RAW, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz, but somehow the A-Lister got free, and Lumis was arrested the following night on NXT 2.0 after briefly reuniting with his on-screen wife Indi Hartwell.

But since The Miz didn't press charges, Lumis is out and appears to be going after the Hollywood A-Lister once again. When asked if he feels bad for the situation The Miz has found himself in, Styles laughed it off and said the last thing he feels for The Miz is bad.

"That's the last thing that I feel for The Miz is bad," AJ Styles admitted. "I think anybody who knows The Miz is like oh, actually, I like that. So if anybody wants to be kidnapped, let it be The Miz. That's great. I love it." [Timestamp: 21:00 - 21:15]

What do you make of AJ Styles' comments? Have you enjoyed Dexter Lumis' WWE return so far? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Seth Rollins shares a very heart-warming AJ Styles story

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you feel bad for The Miz? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi